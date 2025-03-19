Why Trump Must Protect Free Speech, Privacy, And The Separation Of Powers

Over the last two and a half years, the two of us have written and published hundreds of articles and testified before Congress on multiple occasions about the clear violations of the spirit and letter of the Constitution by former President Joe Biden and other Democratic leaders. We exposed a sweeping effort by former and current officials with the CIA, FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and its intermediary organizations to construct a Censorship Industrial Complex to censor President Donald Trump and millions of his supporters.

We documented that Democrats and Democrat-appointed judges were abusing the justice system in an unconstitutional effort to incarcerate Trump or otherwise prevent him from running for office. And we published extensively on efforts by Democrats, Europeans, and Brazilians to engage in mass surveillance of social media accounts and text messaging apps to search for disfavored speech.

In addition, we have repeatedly defended Trump and the Trump administration from false and malicious claims that they have violated the Constitution or undermined democratic norms any more than Democrats. We showed that Trump and Republican demands for censorship have paled against the totalitarian weaponization by Democrats of the Intelligence Community to spy on the Trump campaign, spread disinformation, interfere in elections, and create a global Censorship Industrial Complex. We repeatedly pointed out that between 2017 and 2021, the Trump administration obeyed court orders, consistent with the clear requirement under the Constitution that it do so.

And we were the first to report on new evidence that President Barack Obama’s CIA Director had ordered the spying on Trump campaign officials to justify surveillance of the Trump campaign, spread disinformation, interfere in the 2016 election, and undermine a duly elected president.

Since Trump’s reelection, we have defended his administration’s justified cuts to USAID, the Department of Education, and other agencies. We have welcomed his use of legal executive authority to make sweeping orders to end “gender-affirming care” for minors and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. We documented and condemned the role of the CIA and USAID in instigating and justifying the impeachment of Trump in 2019, and USAID for contributing to the Russia collusion hoax. We have argued that Democrats and the media’s claims that these actions are unconstitutional are false and politically motivated.

Few formerly Left-wing journalists and commentators have done more to recognize and document the Left’s descent into totalitarianism and irrationality. We have made the case that, given Democrats’ many failures and abuses of power, Trump’s victory was a moral win, not just an electoral one.

Given all of this, we believe it is necessary to speak out against the Trump Administration’s recent violations of the spirit and, and perhaps the letter, of the United States Constitution with regards to free speech, privacy, and the separation of powers.