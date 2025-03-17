Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
61
54

US Education Department Contractor Overcharged Taxpayers While Spending Millions On Executive Salaries

As student math and reading scores declined, the American Institute of Research charged 50% in indirect costs and paid its CEO over $2 million
Alex Gutentag
and
Michael Shellenberger
Mar 17, 2025
∙ Paid
61
54
Share

Over the last few weeks, the media and Democrats have been lambasting President Donald Trump for cutting the Department of Education’s research budget. In particular, the media criticized the Trump administration for cutting a contractor’s research into support services for students with disabilities who are nearing graduation.

But it’s not clear that the research was necessary or successful, and there is already both state and federal funding aimed at helping students with disabilities to develop life skills and plans for the future.

And now Public has obtained invoices showing that the Department’s contractor for the research in question, American Institute for Research (AIR), had significantly overcharged the Department in so-called indirect costs.

David Myers, AIR’s former CEO, (left) received $2,241,374 in total compensation in 2023 and 2,294,637 in 2022; Current AIR CEO, Jessica Heppen (right)

This post is for paid subscribers

Public
Public
Authors
Michael Shellenberger
Alex Gutentag
Recent Posts
The Media Is Lying About The Weaponization Of Government Because It Participated In It
  Michael Shellenberger and Alex Gutentag
They Accidentally Made Trump A "World-Historical Figure"
  Michael Shellenberger
The Democrats Have Nothing
  Michael Shellenberger and Alex Gutentag
The World Turned Upside Down
  Michael Shellenberger
Ukraine And Europe Don't Respect Us
  Michael Shellenberger
Marco Visscher: The atomic bomb was designed to bomb the world to peace, not to pieces. It's worked fairly well."
  Michael Shellenberger
Why Won't Global Elites Just Give Peace A Chance?
  Michael Shellenberger and Alex Gutentag