Mickey Kaus: “Trump had to have a showdown — it has been good for him”

President Trump’s immigration raids in Los Angeles are cruel political theater and overreach, say the media and Democrats. Federal agents burst from vans outside Home Depot. Masked officers made arrests without identifying themselves. Trump deployed the National Guard to America’s second-largest city. Governor Gavin Newsom sued the administration. Mayor Karen Bass called it “a federal invasion.” And, online, comparisons to fascism are ubiquitous.

But "left MAGA" journalist and Los Angeles resident Mickey Kaus sees not provocation, but necessity. “Trump had to have a showdown with them,” he told me. “And I think this showdown is relatively good for him.”