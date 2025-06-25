Envy, Entitlement, And Willful Ignorance Behind Disastrous Election Of Socialist Mayoral Candidate In New York Primary

The election of a charismatic democratic socialist as the Democratic Party’s mayoral candidate yesterday stunned New York's political establishment and appears to signal the most radical shift in city politics in a generation. With no executive experience, limited name recognition, and a fraction of the budget of his rival, a 33-year-old State Assemblyman named Zohran Mamdani defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo outright in the Democratic primary, winning 44 percent of the vote in the first round and avoiding a runoff entirely. Mamdani’s rise was powered by younger, progressive voters hungry for moral clarity and economic redistribution. Mamdani is a practicing Muslim and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2018. He is a true political star, radiating warmth and intelligence. Mamdani called for a citywide rent freeze, universal rent control, fare-free public transit, and city-run grocery stores — all without raising taxes on working- and middle-class New Yorkers.

But if Mamdani wins the general election in November and implements his policies, their impact would be disastrous for the people of New York City, including the poor, the working class, and many of the young voters who carried him to victory. A citywide rent freeze and expanded rent control would choke new housing supply, discourage landlords from maintaining existing units, and entrench inequality by rewarding incumbency while locking out newcomers. The evidence is already stark: New York City's acknowledgment on February 8 that the latest Housing and Vacancy Survey (HVS), a study of housing conditions, shows the rental vacancy rate in early 2023 at 1.4 percent, the lowest in more than 50 years. This crisis emerged after the 2019 rent laws that Mamdani wants to expand. Berlin tried a similar approach in 2020; construction collapsed, black markets emerged, and rents ultimately surged when the courts overturned the law. Mamdani's plan to eliminate transit fares would exacerbate the Metropolitan Transit Authority's multibillion-dollar deficit and compromise service quality in a system already operating at capacity. His proposal for city-run grocery stores ignores Chicago’s failed attempt, where poor oversight led to spoiled food, inventory gaps, and unsustainable losses. And his pledge to slash the NYPD budget comes at a time when violent crime remains elevated, assaults on transit workers are rising, and 911 response times lag across the boroughs.