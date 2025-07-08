What Happens Next

“There are tens of thousands of videos,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said off-camera on April 28, 2025. “And it’s all with little kids.” She said it again publicly on May 7: “Videos of Epstein with children or child porn.”

Despite that, the Trump administration now says there is no client list, no further evidence to release, and no explanation for the contradiction. The public is being told to move on.

Before taking office as FBI Director and Deputy Director, Kash Patel and Dan Bongino both made comments that now seem impossible to ignore.