Public

Public

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
70
20

What Happens Next

Epstein, Faith, and the Fight for Civilization
Michael Shellenberger's avatar
Alex Gutentag's avatar
Michael Shellenberger
and
Alex Gutentag
Jul 08, 2025
∙ Paid
70
20
Share

“There are tens of thousands of videos,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said off-camera on April 28, 2025. “And it’s all with little kids.” She said it again publicly on May 7: “Videos of Epstein with children or child porn.”

Despite that, the Trump administration now says there is no client list, no further evidence to release, and no explanation for the contradiction. The public is being told to move on.

Before taking office as FBI Director and Deputy Director, Kash Patel and Dan Bongino both made comments that now seem impossible to ignore.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Michael Shellenberger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture