Obama’s CIA Director Plots Global Censorship As Germany And Brazil Intensify Their Crackdown On Free Speech

Over the last few months, we have documented the global backlash to the Censorship Industrial Complex, culminating in a series of major political and institutional defeats for its architects. In the United States, Donald Trump’s election marked a decisive repudiation of state-sponsored censorship, followed swiftly by executive orders cutting off federal funding for so-called “misinformation” initiatives, including National Science Foundation grants. Trump also cut funding for USAID, a key funder of international censorship networks, and threatened to restrict travel to the US by foreign nationals involved in speech suppression efforts abroad. And last year, Australia rejected sweeping online censorship laws, while Ireland’s government shelved its hate speech legislation after fierce public opposition.

But now, the Censorship Industrial Complex is regrouping around the world, plotting a return to power.