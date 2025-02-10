Playback speed
Why Democrats Are Defending Waste, Fraud, And Abuse

The party of good government used to demand reform. Now, they're adamantly against it.
Alex Gutentag
and
Michael Shellenberger
Feb 10, 2025
President Donald Trump is causing a constitutional crisis by eliminating the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and giving Elon Musk access to confidential Treasury records, say the media and Democrats. The American people didn’t elect Musk, said Democrats in a rally on Friday, where some House members were disallowed from entering the Department of Education. A judge on Friday restricted Musk’s team’s access to Treasury records. Trump yesterday, in an interview with Bret Baier of Fox, said that Musk would soon begin seeking efficiencies in the Departments of Defense and Education. As such, what’s happening is a “constitutional crisis,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin on Meet the Press, where he threatened a class action lawsuit on behalf of the American people.

But there is no constitutional crisis. The American people elected Trump as president, and he, not Congress, exercises authority over all executive branch agencies, including USAID, the Department of Education, the Department of Defense, and the Treasury Department. Trump has clear Constitutional authority to audit the finances overseen by the Treasury and every other agency, and that includes assigning that audit to whoever he chooses. The Constitution grants Congress oversight duties but those powers do not include members being allowed to enter any executive branch building whenever they please.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) speaks next to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) during the We Choose To Fight: Nobody Elected Elon rally at the U.S. Department Of The Treasury on February 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn)

