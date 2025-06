A lot of people are upset about these images of violent protesters in Los Angeles waving the Mexican flag. If they love Mexico so much, why are they so upset at enforcing our laws against illegal entry?

A protester waves the Mexican flag beside the wreckage of a burnt car sprayed with graffiti against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as law enforcement clashes with demonstrators during a protest following federal immigration operations, in the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on June 7, 2025. (Photo by RINGO CHIU / AFP) (Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)