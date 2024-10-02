Why These Three Questions Change People's Minds About Censorship

“You can’t yell fire in a crowded theater!” How many times have you heard advocates of censorship say that? Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz repeated it last night in his debate with Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance.

In so doing, Walz spread misinformation. It’s not illegal to yell fire in a crowded theater. That’s a myth. The expression refers to a 1919 Supreme Court opinion superseded by the 1969 Brandenberg v. Ohio decision.

Tim Walz had previously claimed that spreading misinformation about elections was illegal. It’s not. How could it be? If the government censored disfavored views on elections, how would we ever know if our elections were truly free and fair?

I debunked Walz’s claim on X last night, and it’s happily now been viewed over 10 million times.

As satisfying as that is, it’s still not enough. If Walz and Harris get elected, they may attempt to ramp up the censorship we have been documenting and denouncing. As such, all of us who care about freedom of speech must push ourselves to find ways to persuade our fellow citizens of the benefits of free speech over censorship.

Now, you might not feel like making the case for free speech personally to friends and family, and you certainly don’t need to.

But many people have emailed me over the last three years expressing dismay at how many Democrats they know are in favor of censorship. I share their dismay. Support among Democrats for government censorship of online misinformation grew from 40% to 70% between 2018 and 2023. It was shocking to testify before Congress on free speech issues last year only to discover how many Democrats wanted more censorship.

And so I made this video for people looking for a way to talk to friends and family about censorship, one of the greatest threats to our democracy.