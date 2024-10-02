Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
82
46

Why These Three Questions Change People's Minds About Censorship

How to make the case for freedom of speech online
Michael Shellenberger
Oct 02, 2024
∙ Paid
82
46
Share

“You can’t yell fire in a crowded theater!” How many times have you heard advocates of censorship say that? Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz repeated it last night in his debate with Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance.

In so doing, Walz spread misinformation. It’s not illegal to yell fire in a crowded theater. That’s a myth. The expression refers to a 1919 Supreme Court opinion superseded by the 1969 Brandenberg v. Ohio decision.

Tim Walz had previously claimed that spreading misinformation about elections was illegal. It’s not. How could it be? If the government censored disfavored views on elections, how would we ever know if our elections were truly free and fair?

I debunked Walz’s claim on X last night, and it’s happily now been viewed over 10 million times.

As satisfying as that is, it’s still not enough. If Walz and Harris get elected, they may attempt to ramp up the censorship we have been documenting and denouncing. As such, all of us who care about freedom of speech must push ourselves to find ways to persuade our fellow citizens of the benefits of free speech over censorship.

Now, you might not feel like making the case for free speech personally to friends and family, and you certainly don’t need to.

But many people have emailed me over the last three years expressing dismay at how many Democrats they know are in favor of censorship. I share their dismay. Support among Democrats for government censorship of online misinformation grew from 40% to 70% between 2018 and 2023. It was shocking to testify before Congress on free speech issues last year only to discover how many Democrats wanted more censorship.

And so I made this video for people looking for a way to talk to friends and family about censorship, one of the greatest threats to our democracy.

This post is for paid subscribers

Public
Public
Authors
Michael Shellenberger
Recent Posts
Sharyl Attkisson: "There's Corruption In The Pharmaceutical Industry"
  Michael Shellenberger
Evan Barker: "I Was In An Abusive Relationship With The Democratic Party"
  Michael Shellenberger
EU Threat To Seize Elon Musk’s Assets Is Part Of Larger Totalitarian Plan
  Michael Shellenberger
The Greatest Threat To Our Freedom Comes From Our Own Governments
  Michael Shellenberger
Dr. Marty Makary: "The Reason People Don’t Trust The Medical Establishment Is Because It Lied To Them”
  Michael ShellenbergerMarty Makary M.D., M.P.H., and Sensible Medicine
Back On Joe Rogan!
  Michael Shellenberger
The Censorship Industrial Complex Is US Government Counterpopulist Blowback
  Michael Shellenberger