Rogue Spy Agencies Behind Global War On Democracy

Hours after the release of the "January 8 Files,” which show illegal activity by Brazil's most powerful Supreme Court Justice, Alexandre de Moraes, he has ordered the house arrest of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Ostensibly, it's because Bolsonaro violated a Supreme Court censorship order by participating in a protest against the government yesterday. But another motivation of Moraes is to distract attention from his nakedly illegal behavior we exposed today in the January 8 Files. "Of course it's not a coincidence," says Congressman Marcel Van Hattam.
This is not the first time that judicial activists around the world have sought to incarcerate and otherwise prevent a nationalist populist presidential candidate from participating in a democratic election. From 2021 to 2024, activist Attorney Generals, District Attorneys, and judges sought to incarcerate Trump on multiple trumped-up charges. In Romania last year, a European Union court prevented a right-wing populist presidential candidate from competing in the election. In France this year, a criminal court convicted the conservative populist presidential candidate. And in Germany, governing parties have openly called for banning the main conservative populist political party.
