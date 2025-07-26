In November 2024, nearly 70% of California voters passed Proposition 36, a measure that mandates addiction treatment for repeat drug offenders and increases penalties for fentanyl trafficking. San Francisco elected Daniel Lurie, a political outsider, as mayor on the promise to clean up encampments and restore public order. Oakland elected a new mayor and DA. Los Angeles voters chose a Republican district attorney. Even Seattle and Portland moved toward moderate leadership.
Why Gavin Newsom Lets Drug Dealers Kill The Homeless With Fentanyl and Meth
Chris Rufo and I discuss the coming clash between Trump and the homeless industrial complex
Jul 26, 2025
