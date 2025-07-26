Public

Why Gavin Newsom Lets Drug Dealers Kill The Homeless With Fentanyl and Meth

Chris Rufo and I discuss the coming clash between Trump and the homeless industrial complex
Jul 26, 2025
In November 2024, nearly 70% of California voters passed Proposition 36, a measure that mandates addiction treatment for repeat drug offenders and increases penalties for fentanyl trafficking. San Francisco elected Daniel Lurie, a political outsider, as mayor on the promise to clean up encampments and restore public order. Oakland elected a new mayor and DA. Los Angeles voters chose a Republican district attorney. Even Seattle and Portland moved toward moderate leadership.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to a crowd at the Kershaw County Center on July 8, 2025 in Camden, South Carolina. The governor is on the first of a two-day tour of rural counties in South Carolina, hosted by the state Democratic Party. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

