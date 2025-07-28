For as long as President Donald Trump has been advocating for increasing tariffs on imports, most economists on both the Left and Right have agreed that they are at best neutral and at worst catastrophic, since other nations would likely impose their own tariffs, triggering a trade war.
Oren Cass: Trump’s US-EU deal “is the final nail in the coffin of the WTO model of trade”
Advantageous to America, the trade deal debunks the widespread claim that tariffs would cause a trade war
Jul 28, 2025
