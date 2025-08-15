It Was Worse Than We Thought

Last year, we reported with Racket News that a long-suppressed oversight report by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) concluded that the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA), which claimed Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump, had been manipulated under the direction of then-CIA Director John Brennan.

The HPSCI report revealed that Brennan created a special Fusion Cell, excluded independent reviewers, and used a tightly controlled team of hand-picked CIA analysts to reverse what the underlying intelligence actually said. According to a CIA whistleblower who co-authored the ICA, Brennan put the team “under duress” to reach a conclusion that Putin supported Trump — a claim they say the raw intelligence did not support.

In fact, it was worse than almost all of us realized.