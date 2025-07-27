In late 2022, the world witnessed an unprecedented experiment in corporate transparency known as the Twitter Files. New Twitter owner Elon Musk granted independent journalists, including me, access to internal company communications, with no limits on what we could retrieve or publish. The process offered a model for radical transparency. Could the same approach be taken to the long-simmering Jeffrey Epstein scandal?
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
A Twitter Files For The Epstein Files?
Plus, thinking clearly about the Russiagate Files
Jul 27, 2025
∙ Paid
Recent Posts