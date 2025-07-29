Batya Ungar-Sargon: “It’s the most amazing time to be alive as an American”

For the last decade, experts across the political spectrum have argued that the proposals by Donald Trump to restrict migration, demand European allies pay more for their own defense, and hike tariffs on imports were racist and xenophobic. Hillary Clinton in 2016 described Trump’s supporters as “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, [and] Islamophobic.” In February 2024, Kamala Harris said Trump’s criticisms of NATO were “dangerous [and] destabilizing” and in May of this year said Trump’s tariffs had created “the greatest man-made economic crisis in modern presidential history.”