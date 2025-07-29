Public

Public

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
34
13

Batya Ungar-Sargon: “It’s the most amazing time to be alive as an American”

Trump trade deal exposes the cynicism of the Democrats' Mamdani alternative, says author of “Second Class”
Michael Shellenberger's avatar
Michael Shellenberger
Jul 29, 2025
∙ Paid
34
13
Share

For the last decade, experts across the political spectrum have argued that the proposals by Donald Trump to restrict migration, demand European allies pay more for their own defense, and hike tariffs on imports were racist and xenophobic. Hillary Clinton in 2016 described Trump’s supporters as “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, [and] Islamophobic.” In February 2024, Kamala Harris said Trump’s criticisms of NATO were “dangerous [and] destabilizing” and in May of this year said Trump’s tariffs had created “the greatest man-made economic crisis in modern presidential history.”

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Michael Shellenberger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture