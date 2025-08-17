When Donald Trump won reelection in 2024, many of us thought it might mark the end of lawfare and censorship. After years of selective prosecution, coordinated deplatforming, and Intelligence Community-created information operations, including the Russia Collusion and Hunter Biden conspiracy theories, voters sent a message against elite manipulation of democratic institutions.
It's Starting Again
Behind the renewed push for censorship and digital IDs
Aug 17, 2025
∙ Paid
