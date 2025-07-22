Brazil's highest court could soon decide whether to imprison a women's rights activist for up to 25 years for a single sentence spoken in an Instagram video and the sharing of four X posts written by others, even though neither her words nor those of others violated any existing Brazilian law.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
This Feminist Could Spend 25 Years In Prison For Calling A Man A Man
An interview with Isabela Cêpa
Jul 22, 2025
∙ Paid
Recent Posts