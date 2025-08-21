Adios, Apocalypse

Friends — There’s often more than one story per day that requires our attention. So we are re-introducing our “Three Dot” articles, named after legendary newspaper columnist Herb Caen, who coined the term “three dot journalism” for his daily column connecting disconnected news items… through three dots between them. We had reserved Three Dot for Fridays, but it makes more sense to do Three Dots… whenever they are needed. — Michael

CIA Must Follow Tulsi Gabbard’s Lead

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulates Tulsi Gabbard after she is sworn in as Director of National Intelligence in the Oval Office at the White House on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Gabbard, who will oversee the 18 intelligence agencies and serve as Trump's advisory on intelligence, was confirmed by the Senate 52-48. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Two weeks ago, Public reported on a CIA whistleblower, and last week we made the case for significant reform of the intelligence agency. We reported that the CIA senior analyst told us that Obama’s Director of the agency, John Brennan, had a “pathological need for control” and put analysts “under duress” to include fraudulent intelligence in the intelligence assessment of Russian interference in the 2016 election. We noted that this person, one of the agency’s top analysts, said “systemic rot” still existed at the CIA. And, we reported that, in response to our queries, the agency had denied any need for significant reform.