Ulrike Guérot: “NATO is finished”

Ulrike Guérot received an unsettling phone call in early August 2022. An old friend from her past, someone closely tied to intelligence circles whom she hadn’t seen for nearly two decades, urgently invited her to coffee. At that meeting, he told her, "You need to be very careful now, Ulrike. They're going to eradicate you — shut you out of the public sphere."

Initially, Guérot dismissed the warning. A single mother of two without significant power or wealth, she believed she posed no threat. Yet within weeks, her life began unraveling. The organizers of her scheduled appearances across Europe, including in Milan, Vienna, and Brussels, abruptly canceled them. Then her Wikipedia page began to shift, subtle yet unmistakable alterations appearing overnight, painting her as controversial, fringe, even sinister. The chilling reality of her friend's warning became undeniable.

Who is Guérot, and what could have triggered her cancellation?