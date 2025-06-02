Public

Ulrike Guérot: “NATO is finished”

Leading German political scientist says she was told intelligence agencies sought to damage her reputation after she criticized war in Ukraine
Michael Shellenberger
Jun 02, 2025
Ulrike Guérot received an unsettling phone call in early August 2022. An old friend from her past, someone closely tied to intelligence circles whom she hadn’t seen for nearly two decades, urgently invited her to coffee. At that meeting, he told her, "You need to be very careful now, Ulrike. They're going to eradicate you — shut you out of the public sphere."

Initially, Guérot dismissed the warning. A single mother of two without significant power or wealth, she believed she posed no threat. Yet within weeks, her life began unraveling. The organizers of her scheduled appearances across Europe, including in Milan, Vienna, and Brussels, abruptly canceled them. Then her Wikipedia page began to shift, subtle yet unmistakable alterations appearing overnight, painting her as controversial, fringe, even sinister. The chilling reality of her friend's warning became undeniable.

Who is Guérot, and what could have triggered her cancellation?

Dozens of protesters are gathering in front of the Bonn Regional Labor Court, showing solidarity for the political professor Ulrike Guerot, who resigned from the university in February amid allegations of plagiarism, as well as against the government's Corona policies and criticism of the German government's military support to Ukraine, in Bonn, Germany, on April 28, 2023 (Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images).

