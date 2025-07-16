Gabriel Quadri: “Mexico is a totalitarian regime”

Imagine a nation where people are required “to apologize daily during one month” on X for thought crimes; where your name can be entered “in a public registry of people that are aggressive against women” for insisting upon the biological reality of sex; and where the state is implementing digital ID along with “facial recognition systems” and “a new law for regulation of social media.”
Please subscribe now to support Public’s award-winning investigative reporting and our high-impact defense of free speech.