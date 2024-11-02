Playback speed


Trump Has Won The Argument

Regardless of who becomes president, a majority of Americans support the former president's nationalist agenda
Michael Shellenberger
Nov 02, 2024


Friends — CNN has still not retracted or corrected its claim that former president Donald Trump said Liz Cheney "should be fired upon," even though it is obviously false, as we pointed out yesterday. Bill Maher, Vox.com’s progressive anti-Trump “democracy reporter, and the politically progressive fact-checker Snopes have all now fact-checked CNN’s disinformation.

Since 2016, CNN has made it a high priority to call out "misinformation" (false information) and "disinformation" (lies), particularly when they constitute election interference, and particularly from Trump, Russia, et al.

And yet now, CNN is doing the same thing. Will it retract? I have contacted CNN’s Jim Acosta, Eric Bradner, and much of the entire CNN PR department to ask that question. I have given them until 11 a.m. ET tomorrow to get back to me.

Michael

Whoever you support for America’s next president, most pundits say this is a high-stakes election. They point out that the two candidates offer starkly different visions and policy agendas.

And yet, in many ways, their visions are more similar than different. Both sides, for example, have sought to remedy their weaknesses with voters by moving closer to each other on issues ranging from fracking and guns to border control and abortion.

