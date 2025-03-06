They Accidentally Made Trump A "World-Historical Figure"

Last week, I posted a video arguing that the heated disagreement between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance in the Oval Office exposed the reality that Europeans don’t respect the United States and take our support for granted.

In response, the peace activist and former Democratic presidential candidate, Marianne Williamson, said, in a debate with me above, that respect was an inappropriate shortcut for foreign policy. “I've been in Europe a lot. You're right: sometimes they insult you. They think we're stupid. But I'm not 12 years old, so that's not going to factor into my geopolitical calculations.”