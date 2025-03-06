Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
37
19

They Accidentally Made Trump A "World-Historical Figure"

He's not just a strong leader. America's president is bringing about a new era.
Michael Shellenberger
Mar 06, 2025
∙ Paid
37
19
Share

 Last week, I posted a video arguing that the heated disagreement between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance in the Oval Office exposed the reality that Europeans don’t respect the United States and take our support for granted.

In response, the peace activist and former Democratic presidential candidate, Marianne Williamson, said, in a debate with me above, that respect was an inappropriate shortcut for foreign policy. “I've been in Europe a lot. You're right: sometimes they insult you. They think we're stupid. But I'm not 12 years old, so that's not going to factor into my geopolitical calculations.”

That which didn’t kill him made him stronger.

This post is for paid subscribers

Public
Public
Authors
Michael Shellenberger
Recent Posts
The Democrats Have Nothing
  Michael Shellenberger and Alex Gutentag
The World Turned Upside Down
  Michael Shellenberger
Ukraine And Europe Don't Respect Us
  Michael Shellenberger
Marco Visscher: The atomic bomb was designed to bomb the world to peace, not to pieces. It's worked fairly well."
  Michael Shellenberger
Why Won't Global Elites Just Give Peace A Chance?
  Michael Shellenberger and Alex Gutentag
Matthew Feeney: “There is a panic over, ‘If we allow free speech, what will result?’”
  Michael Shellenberger
AI Can't Solve Our Biggest Problems
  Michael Shellenberger