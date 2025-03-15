Playback speed
The Media Is Lying About The Weaponization Of Government Because It Participated In It

Trump is right to want an investigation of the Obama-Biden weaponization of the Department of Justice, FBI, CIA, and Department of Homeland Security
Michael Shellenberger
and
Alex Gutentag
Mar 15, 2025
President Donald Trump is weaponizing the Justice Department to persecute his political enemies, say the media. “Trump calls for jailing his perceived opponents in Justice Department speech,” reports NBC. “The president intends to bend the vast powers of federal law enforcement to his will,” wrote the New York Times, “in the pursuit of an anti-crime agenda and, perhaps, vengeance.” The Washington Post said Trump’s speech “violates all norms.” And, according to CNN, Trump “vowed to use [the Justice Department] to target his own enemies.”

However, Trump’s concerns about the weaponization of the Justice Department, or DOJ, to persecute him are valid. The FBI lacked sufficient evidence to spy on Trump’s team, according to an DOJ special prosecutor, and its FISA warrant applications had major errors, according to the DOJ’s independent Inspector General. The DOJ pursued an unprecedented investigation into Trump’s possession of classified documents, including by executing a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago residence in 2022, while Biden’s mishandling of classified documents was treated entirely differently, without such aggressive tactics. And the evidence suggests that the National Archives, DOJ prosecutors, and Biden officials inappropriately coordinated to bring charges against Trump.

Thanks in part to our reporting on the Twitter Files, we know for a fact that the FBI deliberately sought to deceive the American people through an elaborate disinformation campaign regarding the Hunter Biden laptop. The FBI knew the laptop was authentic by December 2019 and nonetheless misled journalists and social media platforms into believing a false conspiracy theory that it was Russian disinformation.

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he meets with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2025. Looking on from the couch, L-R, are US Vice President JD Vance and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

