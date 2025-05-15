Public

Public

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
12
19

Joachim Steinhöfel: German government “deliberately deceived the public”

Top spy agency withdraws “extremist” label on AfD political party in widening scandal
Michael Shellenberger's avatar
Michael Shellenberger
May 15, 2025
∙ Paid
12
19
Share

Last week, the German government officially designated the opposition party Alternative for Germany (AfD) as a “confirmed extremist” organization. The announcement came from the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, and was endorsed by outgoing Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, who claimed the party posed a fundamental threat to democracy. The designation opened the door to enhanced surveillance, undercover infiltration, and a potential party ban. But Faeser provided no evidence to the public, just a press release about the 1,100-page report.

Then, on Wednesday, the BfV abruptly withdrew the extremist label. “The BfV will now monitor the party only as a ‘suspected case,’” wrote Politico, “a lower-tier designation that still allows surveillance, but under stricter judicial oversight.”

New German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reacts as Alice Weidel, Co-leader of the far-right AFD fraction gives a speech after his first government declaration at the Bundestag on May 14, 2025, in Berlin, Germany. The Bundestag is in session this week, with all the new government ministers giving their own declarations and presenting their policy priorities. (Photo by Nadja Wohlleben/Getty Images)

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Michael Shellenberger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture