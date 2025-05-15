Joachim Steinhöfel: German government “deliberately deceived the public”

Last week, the German government officially designated the opposition party Alternative for Germany (AfD) as a “confirmed extremist” organization. The announcement came from the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, and was endorsed by outgoing Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, who claimed the party posed a fundamental threat to democracy. The designation opened the door to enhanced surveillance, undercover infiltration, and a potential party ban. But Faeser provided no evidence to the public, just a press release about the 1,100-page report.

Then, on Wednesday, the BfV abruptly withdrew the extremist label. “The BfV will now monitor the party only as a ‘suspected case,’” wrote Politico, “a lower-tier designation that still allows surveillance, but under stricter judicial oversight.”