Gavin Newsom Is The Worst Governor In America

California Governor Gavin Newsom today demanded that local governments across the state shut down homeless encampments. His office even sent model legislation for city councils and county boards of supervisors to pass. Newsom’s announcement noted that the U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that local governments can prohibit public camping under certain conditions. Shortly after, the governor notes, he signed Executive Order N-1-24 directing state agencies to prioritize clearing encampments. Large, unmanaged encampments pose serious risks to health, safety, and public access, said Newsom’s strongly worded statement, underscoring his view that cities must act now to address them.

Gavin Newsom at the opening of the PlumpJack wine shop on Oct. 29, 1992. (Photo by Steve Castillo/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)