California Governor Gavin Newsom today demanded that local governments across the state shut down homeless encampments. His office even sent model legislation for city councils and county boards of supervisors to pass. Newsom’s announcement noted that the U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that local governments can prohibit public camping under certain conditions. Shortly after, the governor notes, he signed Executive Order N-1-24 directing state agencies to prioritize clearing encampments. Large, unmanaged encampments pose serious risks to health, safety, and public access, said Newsom’s strongly worded statement, underscoring his view that cities must act now to address them.
Gavin Newsom Is The Worst Governor In America
New book, “Fools Gold,” documents the crime and corruption behind the Golden State governor and likely Democratic presidential candidate
May 13, 2025
∙ Paid
