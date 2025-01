Shortly after fires started ravaging Los Angeles, I grew concerned that California’s politicians and their media enablers would brainwash people into thinking they were inevitable. They obviously weren’t. They could have been prevented. Not all fires can be prevented. But there is simply no excuse for losing dozens of lives, 10,000 homes, offices, and other buildings, and forcing 200,000 people to evacuate. Humankind, including Los Angelenos, are better than that.