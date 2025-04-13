Playback speed
Ann Coulter: "I'm ecstatic. This is the Trump I campaigned for and with."

The best-selling conservative author and I talk migration, nuclear power, homelessness and much more
Michael Shellenberger
and
Ann Coulter
Apr 13, 2025
41
19
Journalists and authors, even those with a high profile, often wonder how much impact they are having, and so it makes sense that they put each other down by dismissing their influence. For example, in June 2015, New York magazine’s Annie Lowrey said, “Nobody is paying attention to Ann Coulter,” the conservative author famous for her nationalist critique of mass migration.

Lowrey turned out to be spectacularly wrong. That same month, President Donald Trump began his campaign for president, one that was enormously influenced by her book, ¡Adios, America!, which argued that Democrats were using mass migration to permanently alter U.S. demographics and tilt future elections.

Michael Shellenberger
Ann Coulter
