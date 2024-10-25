Public

Home
Podcast
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Kamala Harris’ Hitler-Focused Closing Argument Is A Shameful Stain On Her Party
Democrats are the party of mass censorship, the weaponization of the CIA, FBI, and DHS, and the politicization of everything. What does that sound like…
  
Michael Shellenberger
118
Sharyl Attkisson: "There's Corruption In The Pharmaceutical Industry"
Former CBS investigative reporter blows the whistle on medical harm in her new book, "Follow The Science"
  
Michael Shellenberger
31
1:09:38
Evan Barker: "I Was In An Abusive Relationship With The Democratic Party"
Former fundraiser quits and denounces the Party's turn toward Woke racism and classism
  
Michael Shellenberger
59
43:50
EU Threat To Seize Elon Musk’s Assets Is Part Of Larger Totalitarian Plan
European Union and United Nations are working with Organization of Islamic Cooperation to impose mass censorship and “global blasphemy laws” in the West
  
Michael Shellenberger
61
15:36
Biden Administration Implicated In Brazilian Court’s Attack On Congressman Fighting Censorship And Corruption
Federal Police investigation of libertarian Marcel Van Hattem marks new stage in Lula government’s authoritarian turn
  
Michael Shellenberger
43
The Greatest Threat To Our Freedom Comes From Our Own Governments
It's not about Brazil. It's not about Europe. It's not about Australia. It's about how they're working together to censor the entire Internet.
  
Michael Shellenberger
73
48:28
Dr. Marty Makary: "The Reason People Don’t Trust The Medical Establishment Is Because It Lied To Them”
The author of an important new book, "Blind Spots: When Medicine Gets It Wrong, and What It Means for Our Health," says the public's rising distrust is…
  
Michael Shellenberger
Marty Makary M.D., M.P.H.
, and 
Sensible Medicine
76
1:59:16
Back On Joe Rogan!
Governmental abuses of power are at a breaking point
  
Michael Shellenberger
27
3:15:29
Pentagon Is Illegally Hiding Secret UFO Program From Congress, Whistleblowers Allege
New government whistleblower reveals, for the first time, the name of the Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP) for Unidentified Anomalous…
  
Michael Shellenberger
93
The Censorship Industrial Complex Is US Government Counterpopulist Blowback
Mike Benz on the U.S. government’s role in creating the global war on free speech
  
Michael Shellenberger
86
57:48
Why These Three Questions Change People's Minds About Censorship
How to make the case for freedom of speech online
  
Michael Shellenberger
82
10:42
Kamala Harris & Joe Biden Are Financing Censorship, Election Interference, And The Persecution Of Me And Other Journalists In Brazil
Members of Congress demand that the US government cut off aid and advice from the State Department, FBI, and CIA intermediaries to the South American…
  
Michael Shellenberger
57
11:03
© 2024 Michael Shellenberger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture