EXCLUSIVE: Obama-Linked Stanford Center Held Secret Meeting With Foreign Governments To Plot Global Internet Censorship

Top EU, UK, Brazil, and Australian officials met in September with US censorship advocates to combine and coordinate efforts
Michael Shellenberger's avatar
Michael Shellenberger
Oct 28, 2025
Paid
41
47
Share

In the spring of 2022, former President Barack Obama gave a major policy address at Stanford University’s Cyber Policy Center, where he laid out a sweeping proposal for government censorship of social media platforms through the Platform Accountability and Transparency Act. Six days later, President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security announced that it had created a “Disinformation Governance Board” to serve as an Orwellian Ministry of Truth with the clear goal of controlling the information Americans could access online.

At the heart of Obama’s vision for Internet censorship was legislation that would have authorized the US government’s National Science Foundation to authorize and fund supposedly independent NGOs to censor the Internet. The DHS and Stanford Internet Observatory, which was part of the Stanford Cyber Policy Center, pioneered this censorship-by-proxy strategy as a way to get around the First Amendment in 2020 with posts raising concerns about the 2020 elections and in 2021 with “narratives” expressing concern about the Covid vaccine.

Australia’s top censor, Julie Inman-Grant (left); former President Barack Obama (center); Michael McFaul, former Russia ambassador under Obama, who oversees Stanford Cyber Policy Center (right)

© 2025 Michael Shellenberger
