Keira Bell: “There’s no excuse for experimenting on children”

Survivor of trans medical scandal speaks out against UK government’s unethical puberty blocker study
Michael Shellenberger
Dec 14, 2025
For decades, progressives have emphasized the importance of “intersectionality,” or appreciating how some people are oppressed in multiple ways. And so, for example, black female lesbians are more oppressed than women or black people, according to the Left. As such, special care should be extended to people burdened by multiple forms of repression.

And yet it’s hard to see how this logic was in effect when it came to Keira Bell, a black female lesbian in Britain who never received a proper mental health screening before being put on puberty blockers. “When I was 14, I thought I wanted to become a boy,” she said in a new interview with Public. At 16, her doctor referred her to the Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) at the Tavistock clinic, which “very quickly prescribed puberty blockers.”

Keira Bell outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, December 1, 2020. (Shutterstock: FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE)

