Unethical Scientism Behind UK’s Disturbing Experiments On Mentally Ill Children

Doctors will block the puberty of children with “gender incongruence” as part of a medical experiment to determine the impact on their well-being, says the British government. “Right now, there isn’t enough information about the possible benefits or risks that young people with gender incongruence may experience when taking puberty-suppressing hormones,” says King’s College London, which is set to carry out the experiment next year on children ages 10 through 15.

“The study will be overseen by independent advisory groups,” adds King’s College, “and will be subject to rigorous regulatory and ethics checks by UK regulators and the Health Research Authority.”

If there are indeed ethical and evidence-based “UK regulators” who are in charge of “ethics checks,” they must stop this unethical and dangerous medical experiment on children before it begins.

There is already sufficient evidence that puberty blockers cause significant harm to the brain and skeletal system upon which the entire body depends. Ninety percent of the children who receive puberty blockers will go on to use cross sex hormones, which can cause cancer, and many others will receive surgeries that sterilize and deprive them of sexual function.

Puberty blockers don’t improve mental health. Data from a gender clinic in Britain that the government shut down because it was causing so much harm, Tavistock, found that more children see their mental health worsen than see it improve.

Children are not old enough to give their informed consent for puberty blockers, and they are not medically necessary; the children can receive safe and evidence-based treatments for anxiety, such as family-based cognitive-behavioral therapy, and gender anxiety goes away for the vast majority of children once they go through puberty.