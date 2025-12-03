Trump Must Reveal What The Government Knows About UAPs

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News last night that the interview he gave for the new documentary film, “The Age of Disclosure,” about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) or what used to be called UFOs, was “three or four years ago when I was in the Senate,” that “I was describing what people had said to me, not things that I have firsthand knowledge of.” He described the “pretty spectacular claims” made by “people with high clearances in government” and said, “I just don’t have any independent way to verify everything they said.” And Rubio said the film engaged in a “Little bit of selective editing, but it’s okay, because, you know, you’re trying to sell a show there.”

But Rubio also said, “I’m not disavowing” what he said in the film, and, as both Secretary of State and National Security Advisor (NSA), he should have ways to either verify or debunk the spectacular claims made in “The Age of Disclosure.” If Rubio feels he lacks the power to verify the claims in the film, then he should explain why. As NSA and Secretary of State, Rubio has unparalleled access to Special Access Program briefings, compartmented intelligence, and interagency assessments comprised of top-secret and classified information. If Rubio cannot determine whether highly cleared officials are telling the truth or lying, that raises questions as troubling as those around UAPs.