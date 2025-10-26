Public

Scientists Deliberately Misled Public On Fires, Ice, Food, Floods, Heat, Islands, Coral, Sea Level, And Hurricanes

Careerism, radicalism, and secularism behind decades of climate disinformation by left-wing scientists, journalists, and politicians
Oct 26, 2025
Climate change is an existential threat to civilization and humankind, according to top scientists, journalists, and policymakers. They say that planetary warming caused by human emissions is making forest fires, hurricanes, and floods more frequent, worse, and more widespread; reducing arctic ice and submerging atoll islands; killing the coral on the Great Barrier Reef; worsening heatwaves and reducing crop yields. Former President Biden said climate change is “an existential threat to all of us,” and scientists and environmentalists say “one billion” to “billions” will die from food shortages and other climate impacts.

The chairman of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Jim Skea, speaks during the third day of the 40th Meeting of the Cercle d’Economia, at the Palau de Congresos de Catalunya, on May 7, 2025, in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. This year’s edition closes today and has been held since Monday, May 5, under the theme ‘Europe: wake-up call?” (GETTY)

