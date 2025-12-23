We’re Not Tired Of Winning

Over the last five years, Public and I have pushed back on climate alarmism, the enabling of addiction and homelessness, and the Censorship Industrial Complex. My 2020 Apocalypse Never became a bestseller translated into 18 languages. San Fransicko in 2021 changed the conversation around homelessness. And in 2023 I helped reveal the existence of a Censorship Industrial Complex.

It’s remarkable how much progress we have made since then. Climate alarmism is defeated in the US, oil and gas production are booming, and nuclear energy is more popular than renewables. The mayor of San Francisco is cracking down on the open drug scenes. And, just today, the Trump administration announced travel sanctions on the NGO leaders Censorship Industrial Complex.