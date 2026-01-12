“This Is The Worst Group Of Homeless People”

Progressives have for decades denied that offering services like food, shelter, and needle exchange is a “magnet” for attracting homeless people.

Not so in the progressive city of Austin, Texas. Last week, a staff member of the city’s Homeless Strategies and Operations department told me, after a meeting with angry local parents, that the city intended the controversial homeless “navigation center” to be a magnet to attract the homeless.

The city intends to build the facility across the street from Travis High School and near an elementary school.