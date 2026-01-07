America Has Massive Problems — Trying To Solve Venezuela’s Will Make Ours Worse

America has some really big problems. Young people can’t afford homes. Health care costs are out of control. And students’ reading and math abilities are in terrible shape.

All of those problems could significantly worsen if we have to waste time and money trying to control a foreign country that is run by gangsters. From top to bottom, Venezuela runs on bribes and personal relationships, not laws and meritocracy. Most of the best people fled the country long ago.

Dealing with America’s biggest problems requires laser focus from the administration. Affordability remains the most important issue for voters. And where oil prices are at historic lows, thanks in large part to Trump’s policies, housing and insurance remain far too expensive, and fixing schools is essential to America’s future competitiveness and well-being.

What’s more, if oil prices go much lower, American producers will be hurt, according to top oil and gas executives and analysts.

“Trump has taken oil from $70 to $80 a barrel and brought it down to 58, 60,” said the CEO of an oil and gas firm. “That is a major benefit to the American consumers and he’s not getting any credit for that. Unfortunately, this is another action that disrupts market forces by bringing more supply in. The industry is not too happy with the Trump administration making deals with OPEC and now doing this thing with Venezuela.”