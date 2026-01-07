Public

Public

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

America Has Massive Problems — Trying To Solve Venezuela’s Will Make Ours Worse

High housing prices, rising insurance costs, and poor student performance all require money and attention
Michael Shellenberger's avatar
Michael Shellenberger
Jan 07, 2026
∙ Paid

America has some really big problems. Young people can’t afford homes. Health care costs are out of control. And students’ reading and math abilities are in terrible shape.

All of those problems could significantly worsen if we have to waste time and money trying to control a foreign country that is run by gangsters. From top to bottom, Venezuela runs on bribes and personal relationships, not laws and meritocracy. Most of the best people fled the country long ago.

Dealing with America’s biggest problems requires laser focus from the administration. Affordability remains the most important issue for voters. And where oil prices are at historic lows, thanks in large part to Trump’s policies, housing and insurance remain far too expensive, and fixing schools is essential to America’s future competitiveness and well-being.

What’s more, if oil prices go much lower, American producers will be hurt, according to top oil and gas executives and analysts.

“Trump has taken oil from $70 to $80 a barrel and brought it down to 58, 60,” said the CEO of an oil and gas firm. “That is a major benefit to the American consumers and he’s not getting any credit for that. Unfortunately, this is another action that disrupts market forces by bringing more supply in. The industry is not too happy with the Trump administration making deals with OPEC and now doing this thing with Venezuela.”

A homeless man stands on the street on December 31, 2025 in San Francisco, California. As the new year begins, many people remain unsheltered in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Portland in the United States. (Photo by Zhu Ziyu/VCG via Getty Images)
User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Michael Shellenberger.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Michael Shellenberger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture