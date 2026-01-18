Public

Public

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Within Three Years, The Most Intolerant People On Earth Could Control The Internet

My warning to the world about the Censorship Industrial Complex
Michael Shellenberger's avatar
Michael Shellenberger
Jan 18, 2026
∙ Paid

Friends, Last month, I warned European lawmakers about an effort by both Europeans and Americans to censor us all. The article is an edited and abridged version of that speech. — Michael

On March 15th, 2021, an anonymous Twitter user asked Harvard Medical professor Martin Kulldorff a question. “Do you think younger age groups and or people who have already had the virus need to be vaccinated?”

Who is Martin Kulldorff? He’s a Harvard Medical School professor for 21 years, a well-known Swedish biostatistician who developed widely used software for disease mapping, the co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration on how to deal with the COVID pandemic, and an advisor to the world’s leading health organizations.

What he said was that “Thinking that everyone must be vaccinated is as scientifically flawed as thinking that nobody should get COVID. Vaccines are important for older high-risk people and their caretakers. Those with prior natural infection do not need it, nor do children.”

Natural immunity. Is it a myth — a “conspiracy theory” — that once you have been sick from a virus, then you won’t get sick, or as sick, again?

Eu Free Speech
48MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Michael Shellenberger.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Michael Shellenberger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture