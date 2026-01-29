Public

Public

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Minnesota Shooting Victim Was Armed And Interfering In An ICE Operation Days Before His Death, New Video Shows

Officers erred in not detaining Alex Pretti after he kicked in taillight and wrestled with them
Michael Shellenberger's avatar
Michael Shellenberger
Jan 29, 2026
∙ Paid

The shooting of Alex Pretti by ICE officers was a terrible mistake. There should be a full investigation, and the people responsible should be held accountable.

And it was wrong for Department of Homeland Security Director Kirsti Noem and Deputy Chief of Staff Steven Miller to call Pretti a domestic terrorist and claim he tried to kill ICE officers.

At the same time, it is also the case that Pretti was interfering in a law enforcement operation before ICE officers shot him dead on Saturday. He waved through traffic on the street, physically confronted ICE, and resisted going to ground, as multiple videos showed.

And now, two new videos show Pretti, 11 days earlier, kicking out the taillight of an ICE vehicle, wrestling with ICE agents, and refusing to go to ground. The video shows Pretti’s gun sticking out of his waistband. And it shows him spitting on an ICE officer and screaming, “F—ing assault me, motherf—! F— you guys! You’re f—ing trash!” just before he kicks out the taillight.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Michael Shellenberger.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Michael Shellenberger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture