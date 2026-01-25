Public

The Left Is Getting People Killed

Democrats and the media spent decades programming people to view basic law and border enforcement as fascist
Michael Shellenberger
Jan 25, 2026
A Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minnesota shot a second person dead yesterday. Most of the debate since then has focused, understandably, on whether the ICE agent acted in what he perceived to be self-defense.

Whatever the case, it’s clear that, by encouraging people to interfere in law enforcement operations, the Left is getting people killed. Videos show both victims, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, impeding law enforcement operations, which progressive nonprofits, Democrats, and liberal influencers have been encouraging for months.

Alex Pretti and an ICE officer (left); Minnesota Governor Tim Walz; Renee Good (right)
