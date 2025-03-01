Ukraine And Europe Don't Respect Us

There's something I need to say, and I need to be blunt.

So let me start by saying I love Europe—truly. I love visiting Europe, I love Europeans, I have European friends, and I respect our relationship.

The problem is that Europeans don’t respect Americans. And yet they rely upon us for their security.

Some Europeans may protest and say, “No! No! We love America!”

But you don’t. You really don’t. We Americans may not be as sophisticated or cultured as Europeans. But we’re not stupid. We know Europeans look down on us. We know Europeans think they’re better than us.