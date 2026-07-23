Public

Public

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Kathleen Stock: "Twenty-somethings with OCD, ADHD, and eating disorders are getting euthanized"

It’s neither liberating nor compassionate for governments to end lives, says philosopher Kathleen Stock in her new book, "Do Not Go Gentle"
Michael Shellenberger's avatar
Michael Shellenberger
∙ Paid

Over the last several decades, governments across the Western world have dramatically expanded the power of the state to euthanize their own citizens. The Netherlands and Belgium legalized euthanasia in 2002. Canada’s Supreme Court struck down the country’s prohibition on assisted suicide in 2015; its Parliament created medical assistance in dying, or MAiD, the following year. Spain followed in 2021. Last year, the United Kingdom’s House of Commons voted to legalize assisted suicide. And last week, French lawmakers did the same.

The results of these laws have been disastrous, says British philosopher Kathleen Stock. In a conversation with me about her convincing new book, Do Not Go Gentle: The Case Against Assisted Death, Stock noted that doctors are killing people with treatable physical and mental conditions who could otherwise have lived for years or decades. Advocates in every country promised that strict safeguards would confine the practice to rare, hopeless cases at the very end of life, but that didn’t happen. The eligibility criteria instead expanded from terminal illness to chronic pain, disability, and psychiatric suffering.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Michael Shellenberger.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Michael Shellenberger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture