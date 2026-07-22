Public

Public

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Radicalization Of Universities Behind Smithsonian’s Attack On History And Biological Reality

If museums continue to refuse to reform themselves, Congress should cut their funding
Michael Shellenberger's avatar
Michael Shellenberger
∙ Paid

President Donald Trump is dangerously politicizing the Smithsonian to whitewash slavery, indigenous genocide, and bigotry, say the Democrats and the mainstream news media. The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that Trump “has engaged in a broad national effort to reshape the stories of America told by cultural institutions controlled or influenced by the federal government.” On July 4, the White House Domestic Policy Council released a 162-page report, “Saving America’s Story,” which concluded that the museum “cannot be trusted to tell America’s story honestly and in a way that is inspiring, unifying, and worthy of our great republic.”

AP noted that “Many historians are alarmed by the revisionism.” The Organization of American Historians (OAH) called the White House report “part of an ongoing and multi-pronged assault by the Trump administration against accurate and evidence-based history in American public life.” The National Council on Public History (NCPH) declared, “In this moment, there is no greater threat to America’s story than those who would use their political power to repress it.”

Yale historian David Blight, the Democrats’ expert witness in a hearing yesterday, called the White House report “nothing less than a declaration of political war on the historian’s profession, as well as on the freedom and curiosity of anyone who reads or visits museums.” When asked how White House involvement differs from censorship, Blight said, “It is political censorship and their model may indeed be Joseph Goebbels’ committee on enlightenment, which is what the Nazis called their committee that tried to control museums.”

National Museum of American History Director Dr. Anthea Hartig appears during an Oversight and Government Reform subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency hearing on Capitol Hill on July 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. The hearing titled, "Rewriting American History: Examining the Smithsonian's Efforts to Reshape the Past," is being held as the White House began an investigation into the Smithsonian last year and has recently put out a report alleging political activism. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Michael Shellenberger.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Michael Shellenberger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture