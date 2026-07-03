The September 2022 destruction of three of the four Nord Stream natural gas pipelines from Russia to Germany was one of the greatest acts of sabotage in modern history, more significant in many ways than US attacks on German infrastructure during World War II. Afterward, the Biden administration led many to believe that Russia blew up its own pipeline.

The claim was disinformation, in that the Biden Administration officials who implied Russia had blown up its pipelines knew at the time that Ukrainians had, in fact, carried out the operation. A court in Germany last week charged a former Ukrainian army officer with taking part.

“I spoke to senior people at the time [in] the National Security Council — the link between the White House and the CIA — and of course they knew,” said Bojan Pancevski, author of The Nord Stream Conspiracy and the Wall Street Journal’s Chief European Political Correspondent. “[William] Burns, who was head of the CIA at the time when the pipelines exploded, was notified about the intelligence, the early intelligence in June or May before the attack happened.”