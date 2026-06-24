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Diversity, Equity, And Delusion

What do homelessness, trans, climatism, DEI, and open borders have in common? They are all about tearing down our civilization
Michael Shellenberger's avatar
Michael Shellenberger
Jun 24, 2026
∙ Paid

Friends — Sometimes you have to take a step back and see the bigger picture. That’s what I tried to do today in my keynote speech to the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship, the third gathering of a remarkable group of civilization-positive people. I hope you enjoy it. — Michael

I have flown here from California to talk about saving Western civilization, which I am aware is a little like taking fire safety advice from a man whose house keeps burning down. These observations are based on research my coauthor Alex Gutentag and I conducted over the last three years.

Our remarkable civilization rests on several pillars, including law and order, national borders, meritocracy, equal justice, the protection of children, industrialization, free speech, and a widespread faith in its capacity to deliver a positive future.

I am not here to predict that these pillars will fall. I am here to report that the demolition crew has been hired, paid in full, and asked to submit a diversity statement.

Decriminalization, depolicing, and the enabling of illegal camping, shoplifting, open-air drug dealing, and use undermine public safety.

In San Francisco, authorities amputated the rotted feet of a mentally ill “homeless” woman — and then put her right back on the street. In the name of compassion.

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