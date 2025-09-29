Public

Public

Julian Reichelt: “We will cease to exist as an open society if we don’t reverse mass migration policies”

Fast-growing new media publisher in Germany describes “the complete collapse of literally every single major political idea [the establishment] has pushed for in the past 15 years”
Michael Shellenberger
Sep 29, 2025
Yesterday, just one day after we wrote about the UK Prime Minister’s push for digital IDs, Swiss voters approved digital IDs at the ballot box. Late last year, the Australian government implemented them. In all three nations, deep state-allied politicians are behind them.

“It’s not a coincidence,” said a Swiss source. “It’s coordinated through [intelligence sharing network] Clube de Brune and WEF [World Economic Forum]. If you don’t have a digital ID, you won’t be able to use social media platforms. They will use digital ID to censor and cancel people.”

