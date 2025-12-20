Gavin Newsom’s Presidential Ambitions, Soros Money, And Progressive Dogma Behind Insanity-Driven Murder Of Rob Reiner

A psychiatrist had changed Nick Reiner’s schizophrenia medication before he apparently murdered his father, the famed filmmaker Rob Reiner, and his mother, reports NBC Los Angeles. The station’s four-person team said that three separate sources confirmed that “Reiner was diagnosed years ago” and “Nick Reiner’s medication was changed or adjusted before the killings, but did not provide a more specific time frame.”

That comports with a report from TMZ citing two sources who said that Nick Reiner’s meds had made him “erratic and dangerous” and his behavior had become “alarming” in the two to three weeks since they changed. “Nick was out of his head,” said a source. “Our sources also say Nick’s substance abuse was worsening the schizophrenia,” said TMZ.

As such, Nick Reiner will very likely plead insanity, and we might draw no larger significance from the event other than as a case of either bad psychiatric treatment or an unavoidable tragedy.

In truth, the murders of Rob Reiner, a Hollywood legend who made “Spinal Tap,” “When Harry Met Sally,” and “The Princess Bride,” and his wife, Michele, were likely avoidable.