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In Supporting Graham Platner, Democrats Reject #MeToo Slogan, “Believe Women,” They Had Touted

Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Chuck Schumer opposed Brett Kavanaugh but support the Maine Senate candidate
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Michael Shellenberger
Jun 07, 2026
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Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer, and others continue to support Democratic senatorial candidate Graham Platner, despite comments he made that offended feminist Democrats and an accusation of violence by a former girlfriend. “Look, he has apologized for that,” said Warren, referring to Platner’s comments on social media in 2013.

In response to a Reddit post titled “shorts that prevent you from being raped,” Platner had written, “how about people just take some responsibility for themselves and not get so fucked up they wind up having sex with someone they don’t mean to?”

At the same time, all four Senators refused to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court after a woman alleged that he had tried to sexually assault her while they were in high school. Warren opposed the nomination, citing “credible allegations” of sexual assault. “I listened to Dr. Ford, and I listened to Judge Kavanaugh,” said Sanders. “I believe Dr. Ford.” Said Schumer, “For too long, when women have made serious allegations of abuse, they have been ignored. That cannot happen in this case.” And yet that’s precisely what Schumer has done in the case of Platner.

Bernie Sanders, Graham Platner, and Elizabeth Warren (GETTY IMAGES)
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