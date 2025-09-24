Many in the MAGA movement responded with outrage and upset last July, following President Trump’s declaration in a cabinet meeting, and in subsequent social media posts, that there was nothing of importance in the large number of Jeffrey Epstein files that the FBI and Department of Justice are still holding. Those files allegedly include the names of individuals who participated in or were trapped in a sex blackmail operation tied to the US Intelligence Community, the CIA, and Israeli intelligence.
Failure To Release Epstein Files “Could Cost Us The Majority,” Worry Republicans
“The people telling the president he could stop this [legislation] gave him awful advice,” says member of Congress
Sep 24, 2025
