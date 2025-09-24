Failure To Release Epstein Files “Could Cost Us The Majority,” Worry Republicans

Many in the MAGA movement responded with outrage and upset last July, following President Trump’s declaration in a cabinet meeting, and in subsequent social media posts, that there was nothing of importance in the large number of Jeffrey Epstein files that the FBI and Department of Justice are still holding. Those files allegedly include the names of individuals who participated in or were trapped in a sex blackmail operation tied to the US Intelligence Community, the CIA, and Israeli intelligence.

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks to members of the media outside the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on July 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. Johnson discussed the accomplishments that Republicans have pushed through Congress, including President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, and took questions about Jeffrey Epstein, the August recess, and other topics. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)