Batya And Me On The Latest Drama

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Preview116238Batya And Me On The Latest DramaNuclear power, free speech, conspiracy theories and moreMichael ShellenbergerMar 16, 2026∙ Paid116238ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Michael Shellenberger.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PublicSubscribeAuthorsMichael ShellenbergerRecent PostsBack On RoganMar 13 • Michael ShellenbergerJohn Greenewald: “The government lied about its interest in UFOs”Mar 8 • Michael ShellenbergerMatthew Bowman: “We’re failing to comprehend the divine, the supernatural, and the alien”Mar 6 • Michael ShellenbergerThey Were Already Censoring And Spying On Us Feb 18 • Michael ShellenbergerRadicalization Of Left Behind Failure Of Democrats To Moderate On Trans, Race, Climate And MoreFeb 16 • Michael ShellenbergerEpstein Used Coded Language in Emails, New Files SuggestFeb 11 • Michael Shellenberger"This is all very planned. They know what works. It's like a war out there."Jan 30 • Michael Shellenberger