Anti-Christian Dogma Behind Left's Loathing Of Charlie Kirk

The Charlie Kirk memorial service in Arizona, attended by an estimated 100,000 people, was a bastion of hatred, fascism, and Christian nationalism, say journalists and influential progressives. “The memorial service for Charlie Kirk on Sunday began with somber remembrances and anecdotes from friends,” wrote the New York Times, “before turning more explicitly to politics and vows to crush enemies of Mr. Kirk’s conservative movement.” Trump said, “I hate my opponents. And I don’t want the best for them!" And Trump Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller “plagiarized from two [Nazi propagandist] Goebbels speeches: 1930 funeral of Horst Wessel and 1932’s A Storm is Coming,” according to one progressive X poster. Another influential progressive, Steven Bonnell II, who goes by “Destiny,” said, “This Charlie Kirk ‘memorial’ is indistinguishable from a Nazi rally and fuck anyone who wants to pretend it's not.”

Senator Tim Kaine, demonstrating his ignorance of the meaning of natural rights, on September 3, 2024; Charlie Kirk; and Tina Nguyen, author of “The MAGA Diaries.” (GETTY IMAGES; YOUTUBE)