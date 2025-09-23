The Charlie Kirk memorial service in Arizona, attended by an estimated 100,000 people, was a bastion of hatred, fascism, and Christian nationalism, say journalists and influential progressives. “The memorial service for Charlie Kirk on Sunday began with somber remembrances and anecdotes from friends,” wrote the New York Times, “before turning more explicitly to politics and vows to crush enemies of Mr. Kirk’s conservative movement.” Trump said, “I hate my opponents. And I don’t want the best for them!" And Trump Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller “plagiarized from two [Nazi propagandist] Goebbels speeches: 1930 funeral of Horst Wessel and 1932’s A Storm is Coming,” according to one progressive X poster. Another influential progressive, Steven Bonnell II, who goes by “Destiny,” said, “This Charlie Kirk ‘memorial’ is indistinguishable from a Nazi rally and fuck anyone who wants to pretend it's not.”
Anti-Christian Dogma Behind Left's Loathing Of Charlie Kirk
Why progressives — even senior senators — don't understand that America and Western civilization are faith-based
Sep 23, 2025
∙ Paid
Recent Posts